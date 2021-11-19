Repeal of farm laws PM's gift to farmers: Hry deputy CM

Repeal of farm laws a gift from PM to protesting farmers: Dushyant Chautala

Chautala also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 19 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 11:09 ist
File photo of protests outside Delhi agaisnt Centre's farm laws. Credit: AFP Photo

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the decision to repeal the three farm laws should be seen as a gift from the prime minister to protesting farmer.

He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Gurupurab, announced that there farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

Welcoming the move, Chautala, who is the leader of the JJP, a BJP ally, told PTI, "Repeal of farm laws should be seen as a gift from Prime Minister Modi to protesting farmers on Gurupurab."

"I appeal to all protesting farmers to return to their homes and celebrate Gurupurab with their families," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Haryana
Farm Bills
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

 