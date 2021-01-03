Repeal of farm laws simpler way out, say protesting farmers

Farmers agitating against the three farm laws are set to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday for the seventh round of talks to address their concerns and end their 39-day stir that has braved harsh winter and unseasonal rains.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which has been at the forefront of the agitation, appealed to the Modi government to repeal the three farm laws.

“The success of Monday’s talks depend entirely on the repeal of the three Farm Acts,” the AIKSCC said in a statement.

Delhi, which has been in the grip of harsh winter and thunderstorms and rainfall, saw the protestors making fresh efforts to protect themselves from the inclement weather on Sunday.

“It has been raining, so we are trying to get waterproof tents. We are alos trying to arrange blankets and warm water for women and the elderly,” Harmeet Singh Kadian, a farmer leader, told a press conference at the Singhu border.

The protesting farmers suggested to the government that repealing the three farm laws through an Ordinance was a simpler way of addressing their concerns instead of the “time consuming” process of amendments.

“If the Modi government has the will, it is a matter of only a day or two. The main hurdle is the political will of the BJP led NDA government,” the AIKSCC said.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary expressed the hope that a solution would be found during the talks with farmers’ leaders on Monday, leading to the end of the agitation.

“We are hopeful that there will be a positive result out of talks which will be held on Monday,” Choudhary said.

The protesting farmers have held six rounds of talks with the government, including informal deliberations with Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the previous round of talks on December 30, the protestors and the government had agreed to de-criminalise the offence of stubble burning and address concerns of the farmers on the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act.