Repeated inquiry on caste certificate detrimental to SC/STs: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said subjecting members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to repeated inquires would be deleterious to them, once caste certificates issued in favour of them stood verified by a scrutiny committee.

"The purpose of verification of caste certificates by Scrutiny Committees is to avoid false and bogus claims. Repeated inquiries for verification of caste certificates would be detrimental to the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Reopening of inquiry into caste certificates can be only in case they are vitiated by fraud or when they were issued without proper inquiry," a bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao said.

The top court allowed an appeal filed by J Chitra against an order passed by the Chennai District Vigilance Committee in 2008 cancelling the community certificate issued in 1982 showing her to be from Valluvan community, which is scheduled caste.

As she joined the Office of the Accountant General, a complaint was made by Dr Ambedkar Service Association raising doubts about the community certificate produced by her.

An inquiry by the District Vigilance Committee, expressed its view that she belongs to Valluvan community which is a Scheduled Caste.

The association, however, again made a complaint alleging she secured employment as reserved category candidate on the basis of a false caste certificate.

The State Level Scrutiny Committee remanded the matter to the District Vigilance Committee, which again conducted an inquiry and cancelled the community certificate issued to her.

After having gone through the guidelines, the court said once recognition of the community certificate issued in favour of the appellant had become final, the State Level Scrutiny Committee did not have jurisdiction to reopen the matter and remand for fresh consideration by the District Level Vigilance Committee.