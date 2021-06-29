'Reports of Jaishankar meeting Taliban leaders false'

Reports claiming Jaishankar's meeting with certain Taliban leaders ''completely false, mischievous": Sources

The reports emerged as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 19:09 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI file photo

Reports claiming that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with certain Taliban leaders are "completely false, baseless and mischievous", sources said on Tuesday.

The reaction from sources here came after some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met certain Taliban leaders, who assured the minister that the outfit's future relations with India will not be based on Pakistan's views and wishes.

"We have seen social media reports claiming that the External Affairs Minister has met certain Taliban leaders. Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous," said a source.

The reports emerged as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

In the midst of fast-paced developments relating to the Afghan peace process, a senior Qatari diplomat said at a webinar organised by the Arab Center in Washington DC recently that he believed the Indian side was engaging with the Taliban as the group could be a key component in the future of Afghanistan.

S Jaishankar
Taliban
India

