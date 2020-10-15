Reports on Sushant Singh Rajput case conclusion 'speculative' and 'erroneous', probe still on, says CBI

Amid reports of the Sushant Singh Rajput case being wrapped up, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that the probe is still underway.

“The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput....There are speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous,” the CBI said in a brief statement.

Over the last couple of days, there have been reports suggesting that the CBI was wrapping up the case and is set to file a closure report.

The CBI has been investigating the case after it was handed over to the apex agency at the request of the Bihar government that had registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, who had blamed the actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty for his death and swindling off Rs 14 crore from his account. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have conducted separate probes into the case.

On June 14, the day Sushant’s body was found in his duplex rented accommodation in Mumbai and an autopsy was conducted at the Dr RN Cooper Hospital, the Bandra police station had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The Supreme Court had later concurred and formally transferred the case to the CBI. It, however, had not doubted the investigations into the case by the Mumbai Police.

After the CBI took over the case, Rhea had filed an FIR against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, which the Maharashtra government forwarded to the CBI.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has ruled out any foul play and concurred that Sushant died by hanging and was not strangulated or poisoned.