Republic Day events: Where to watch, schedule, special mentions

India is gearing up to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, observed grandly this year as part of the Modi government's 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', on account of the country's 75th year of independence. While Covid-19 continues to cause interruptions, special rules are laid out to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Defence has also scheduled a new set of events that will be staged during the parade at Rajpath and also the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

Where to watch Republic Day celebrations live

Fifty-nine cameras spread over a distance of around 2 km from Rashtrapati Bhavan on the Raisina Hills to the National War Memorial near India Gate will capture the Republic Day parade for Doordarshan on Wednesday. Around 160 personnel, including video journalists, are being deployed for the live coverage that attracts millions of viewers.

The coverage will start on all Doordarshan channels across the country from 9:15 am till the end of events at Rajpath. Live coverage will also be available on DD National, DD News YouTube channels and on NewsOnAir App and websites.

Also read: 59 cameras, 160+ personnel – DD readies for Republic Day coverage

Schedule and other key events

The government has decided to make the Republic Day celebrations a week-long affair, beginning on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminating on January 30, the Martyrs' Day.

Ahead of the Day's parade, PM Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial and pay tributes to the fallen heroes of the nation.

Traditionally, the prime minister and key dignitaries will head to the National Flag hoisting followed by the reciting of the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute. Following this, the parade begins.

Among several new events, a grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length and installation of 10 large LED screens will be happening for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence has said.

As many as 1,000 indigenously developed drones will take part in the drone show at the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

Also Read | Unvaccinated people, children below 15 yrs not allowed at R-Day parade

25 tableaux part of parade

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year displaying indigenously developed sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines. Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade on January 26.

Covid-19 restrictions to be followed

People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.

The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 per cent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of Covid-19, senior officials of the Defence Ministry said. Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade.

(With DHNS/agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here: