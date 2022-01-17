IAF says R-Day flypast will be its 'grandest' this year

Republic Day flypast this year will be 'grandest and largest' with 75 aircraft: IAF

The flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 17 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 15:03 ist
Indian Air Force personnel during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Republic Day parade on the Rajpath this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with a total of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, an IAF official said on Monday.

The flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the "Amrit" formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

"The flypast this year will be the grandest and largest with 75 aircraft from IAF, Army and Navy flying during the Republic Day parade. This is in line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations," IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said at a press briefing.

Read | Republic Day celebrations to begin a day earlier

"The flypast will include Tangail formation which will have one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This is tribute to the Tangail air drop operations of the 1971 War. There will also be Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s," he said.

The flypast will begin with "Dhwaj" formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by "Rudra" and "Rahat" formations with 4 and 5 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

Among the other aircraft that will display their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Air Force
Republic Day
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

When Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

 