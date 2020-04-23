Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, wife attacked in Mumbai

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, wife attacked in Mumbai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 23 2020, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 08:43 ist
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were allegedly attacked on Thursday morning by two unknown persons, according to ANI report.

The ANI report mentioned that the duo was attacked while they were driving from their studios. 

A police complaint has been registered against the two unknown miscreants.

The incident happened after the journalist on his channel slammed Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

More details awaited

