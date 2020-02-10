Reservation irritates BJP: Rahul Gandhi on quota issue

The Congress on Monday grabbed the opportunity to pin down the Modi government over the Supreme Court order on quotas in job promotions by announcing a nationwide agitation to protect the right of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Moving quickly, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP and RSS accusing them of plotting to end the reservation policy and declaring that the Congress will never allow it to happen.

“This is the BJP's strategy to erase reservation. In the DNA of the BJP and RSS, reservation irritates them. They want to end it... I want to tell the SC/STs, OBCs and Dalits that we will never let reservations come to an end no matter how much Modiji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it,” the former Congress president said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP over the apex court order and alleged that the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Scheduled Castes and tribals by the Constitution.

Even as Rahul went hammer and tongs against the BJP, Congress leaders submitted notices in both the Houses of Parliament seeking an immediate discussion in the issue of reservations, while party leaders drew up plans for nationwide protests later in the week.

“Before February 16, state units of the Congress will hold protests across the nation to expose this government's anti-SC/ST attitude,” K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation), told reporters here.

Venugopal also shot off missives to the state units of the party to organise protests and submit memorandums listing the demands of the Congress to constitutional authorities in the states.

Keeping up the heat on the government, Venugopal said that the Congress would also submit a notice to move a privilege motion against Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot for misleading the House.

At a meeting of Lok Sabha members on Monday morning, Rahul also asked his party leaders to drop plans to target Union minister Harshvardhan for making certain “unparliamentary” remarks against him and focus on the reservation issue.