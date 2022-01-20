'Reservation not at odds with merit': Supreme Court upholds OBC quota in medical courses

The Supreme Court on Thursday said reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers its distributive impact as it allowed the Centre to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS in All India Quota (AIQ) seats in medical courses.

A bench, presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud, said judicial propriety will not permit us to stay the quota when the counselling is pending especially in case where constitutional interpretation is involved.

"Any judicial intervention would have delayed the admission process for this year. Any change for eligibility qualification would have delayed the admission and lead cross litigation. We are still in midst of the pandemic and thus the nation needs doctors," the bench said.

The court pronounced detailed reasons for its decision.

The top court said competitive examinations do not reflect economic social advantage which is accrued to some classes so merit should be socially contextualised.

The court also declared that the Pradeep Jain judgement can't be read to mean no reservation in AIQ seats.

The court also said it cannot be argued that rules of games were changed when the dates of examinations were decided. It said the Centre was not required to seek permission of this court before granting reservation in AIQ seats and thus their decision was correct.

With regard to EWS quota, the bench said, "we have said that argument of petitioners was not limited to just share in AIQ but also on criteria, thus the matter needs to be heard in detail''.

The court fixed the matter for consideration in March third week.

A group of petitioners led by Neil Aurelio Nunes challenged the Centre's notification of July 29 to implement OBC and EWS reservation in NEET-All India Quota from the current academic session in PG courses. As much as 15 per cent seats in undergraduate 50 per cent seats in PG courses are filled through the all India quota.

On January 7, the court had upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC quota but said the income criterion of Rs 8 lakh per annum fixed for EWS candidates would be subject to final outcome of pending petitions.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: