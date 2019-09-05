Residential building collapses in Ahmedabad; 2 killed

Two women died and four others were injured when a three-storey residential building collapsed here on Thursday afternoon, said officials.

Four others are still feared trapped under the debris of the building, said to be over eight decades old, located inside Banglawali chawl in the Amraiwadi area, they said.

Authorities brought out four people alive from the rubble and a rescue operation was on to find other possible survivors, the officials said.

While six persons were rescued and rushed to LG Hospital, officials believe around four persons are still trapped under the debris, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akshayraj Makwana.

Of the six persons referred to government-run LG Hospital, two women were declared as 'brought dead' by doctors, said hospital authorities, adding four others are currently under treatment.

As many as 20 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, said an official of the fire brigade.

Police and local residents have joined the operation to rescue the trapped people by removing concrete chunks and other materials.

"The rescue operation is still on as we suspect that four more persons are still trapped under the debris. Locals told us that the building was around 80 years old and four to five families were living there," said Makwana.