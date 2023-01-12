Response from 4 states & 2 UTs on declaring minorities still awaited: Centre tells SC

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that it has held consultative meetings with states on issue of declaring a particular community as minority on the basis of state population but the comments from Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and Telangana are still awaited.

In a written response to a PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said it has held meetings with all state governments and Union Territories on the matter.

“Inspite of consultative meetings dated 25.07.2022, 10.09.2022 and 05.12.2022 held under the chairmanship of the secretary with the officers of the said states/UTs and several reminders issued. However, inputs/comments from the remaining six state governments/UTs namely Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and Telangana are still awaited,” it said.

The government also said it has sent a reminder to the four states and two UTs in the matter on December 21, 2022. Notably, the plea by Upadhyay sought to declare minorities at the state level while another plea by Devakinandan Thakur ji pleaded to define minorities and lay down guidelines for identification of minorities at the district level.

Also Read | Minorities safer in India than anywhere else: Nityanand Rai

The Centre had earlier sought time from the court to hold consultations with the states. The SC is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

With regard to the top court’s query on Allahabad High Court’s judgement of April 5, 2007 which stated that Muslims can’t be declared as minority in the country, the government said it has sought an opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the issue and their response was still awaited.

In November, 2022, the Union government has told the court the matter related to identifying minorities at the state and district levels, is “sensitive in nature and will have far-reaching ramifications”, so it should be granted more time for holding consultations with states.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had earlier said “state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the said state.”