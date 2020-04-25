Restaurants, salons not to open during lockdown: MHA

Restaurants, salons not to open during lockdown: MHA

Restaurants, salons and barber shops will remain closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on Saturday.

The MHA clarification came following queries about whether these facilities will be opened from Saturday. On Friday night, the MHA had announced further relaxation in lockdown norms allowing all shops to be opened barring those in shopping malls.

"In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that all restaurants, salons and barber shops will remain closed. They render services. The relaxations given under lockdown restrictions on Friday pertain only to shops selling items," an MHA spokesperson said.

E-commerce companies also cannot deliver non-essential items. So far, only shops essential items were allowed during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

