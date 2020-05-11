Resuming passenger train services will increase risk of COVID-19 transmission: TMC

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) on Monday alleged that the Centre’s decision of partially resuming rail services will increase the spread of COVID-19. The development comes a day after the Indian Railways on Sunday announced from May 12 it will run 15 pairs of trains.

Accusing the Centre of being indecisive in handling the pandemic senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that the decision to resume rail services at this point will increase the risk of CIVID 19 infection. He also said that the Centre is clueless about how to handle the situation and hence was taking such an irrational decision.

“ Centre’s decision to resume rail services may increase the spread of COVID-19. They are clueless about how to handle the situation and hence are taking such absurd decisions,” said Hakim.

The ruling party in Bengal also accused the Centre of double standard arguing that on the hand it was lecturing state government on stricter implementation of the lockdown and on the other it was diluting the lockdown with such decisions.

“ The Centre should come clean about the reason behind their double standard. This shows that they ate incapable of logical decisions,” said TMC MP Santanu Sen.

However, the state BJP shot back alleging that the TMC government has miserably failed in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Bengal and the issue of migrant labourers. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC government should refrain from making such allegations and instead focus on improving the situation in the state.