Retailers ask for permission to travel in local trains

Five months into the lockdown and the unfolding of the unlocking process, the association of retailers has requested for permission to travel in local trains in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

According to them, bus travel is strenuous and there is a greater threat of contracting Covid-19 during the journey.

Retail store owners and workers should be treated as part of essential services, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) president Viren Shah said.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said since the last few months, kirana, medical stores and essential service providers are coming to work and giving service to Mumbaikars relentlessly.

“Due to strain, there is a huge queue and crowd on best buses whereby social distancing is not maintained and there is a fear of Covid-19 spread by not maintaining social distance. Ideally all essential service providers should be treated at par with government and municipal staff and should be allowed to use local trains on essential pass,” Shah said.

Since the Maharashtra government is opening services in a phased manner, retailers should also be allowed to travel by train.