Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joins AAP in Delhi

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joined AAP in Delhi on Monday.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao belongs to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. He served in a number of posts, including that of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, commissioner of transport department, ADGP of internal security division and in the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

