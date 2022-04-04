Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joins AAP in Delhi

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joins AAP in Delhi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 04 2022, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 12:46 ist
Credit: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joined AAP in Delhi on Monday.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao belongs to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. He served in a number of posts, including that of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, commissioner of transport department, ADGP of internal security division and in the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

More to follow...

Bhaskar Rao
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Politics

