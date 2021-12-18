Retired SC judge G T Nanavati passes away

87-year-old retired Supreme Court judge Girish Thakorlal Nanavati, better known for heading two inquiry commissions, 2002 post-Godhra riots and 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, passed away at his residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday. His family said he suffered a massive heart attack at around 1:30 pm.

"He suffered a massive heart attack," said Maulik, son of Nanavati, who is a practising lawyer at Gujarat high court. Born in February 1935, Nanavati was appointed as a judge of Gujarat high court in 1979. He was elevated to Supreme Court in 1995 and retired in 2000.

After retirement, he headed a commission to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and later became part of a commission appointed by then chief minister Narendra Modi government to probe the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Nanavati submitted his final report on the 2002 riots to the state government in 2014, which was tabled in the Gujarat assembly in December 2019. The report gave "clean chit" to the then chief minister Narendra Modi, his then colleagues and entire state machinery.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: