Bhoomi Pujan: Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful harmony

Retired SC judge Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 14:01 ist
Retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde. Credit: DH

As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for the promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for different faiths.

"It is a good idea to make that as an object of the temple so that there can be peace in the world," the former Solicitor General of India said when asked if the temple should be promoted as a symbol of national integration, and social and communal harmony.

Hegde said one of the most dangerous things for conflict today is religion. "In that background, there should be some effort from somebody or other to bring about peaceful coexistence, respecting each religion," the former Karnataka Lokayukta told PTI on Tuesday. "It is a good idea to start Bhumi Pujan as an indicator of that or foundation for developing harmony among various religions," he added.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site of the Babri Masjid's demolition in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5- acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya for the mosque's construction.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N Santosh Hegde
Supreme Court
Ayodhya temple
Ram Temple
Ram Mandir

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 