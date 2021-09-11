Australia needs more time to call back Indian students

Return of Indian students to Australia only after vaccination reaches a certain level: Marise Payne

Payne said that the travel restrictions were not only applicable only for students, but for all, including the citizens of Australia

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 23:10 ist
Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne speaks during a press interaction after the inaugural ‘2+2’ Ministerial Dialogue between India and Australia in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Australia will allow students from India to return to its academic institutions only when its Covid-19 vaccination programme will reach a level that will give it confidence to do so.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took up with his counterpart from Canberra, Marise Payne, the issue of restrictions on return of students of India to the academic institutions in Australia.

Read | India rejects criticism of Quad as 'Asian NATO'

Payne later said that the Australian government was following the model suggested by Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity on withdrawing shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are on the way to vaccinating Australians to a level which will give us the confidence to begin the sort of reopening that will enable students to return in three phases, and then phase four will have a much more open environment for international travel and that will include students,” Australian Foreign Minister told journalists.

She said that the travel restrictions were not only applicable for students, but for all, including the citizens of Australia. She said that even herself and Defence Minister Peter Dutton would have to go through quarantine procedure after returning to Australia.

Payne and Dutton were in New Delhi to take part in the first India-Australia 2+2 dialogue.

“There are still over 60,000 Indian students in Australia. But I do definitely understand the desire that those students and their families who are not able to be there have that desire for the on-campus experience, the in-country life and it is of course, very difficult,” she said.

