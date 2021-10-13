Revamped Pragati Maidan to host G20 summit in 2023: Piyush Goyal

India will host the G20 meeting in 2023 at the revamped Pragati Maidan Complex, a part of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Modi inaugurated the New Exhibition Complex at the Pragati Maidan which is currently under redevelopment at a cost of Rs 2,698 crore.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held at Pragati Maidan,” Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said here at the launch of Pradhan Mantri GatiShakti-National Master Plan.

The Intergrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre will have eight exhibition halls spread over 72,000 square metres, he said adding that the international convention centre was under construction.

The convention centre will have a capacity to seat 7,000 people – which is five times the capacity of Vigyan Bhawan.

The centrepiece of the complex will be the convention centre -- a 36.4 meters tall structure built on a raised platform with an elliptical facade and artworks inspired from Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhawan. It will have a huge front plaza that includes a 7,000 sqm waterbody with a laser musical fountain.

The convention centre will have entry and exit points from Mathura Road, Purana Quila Road and Bhagwan Das Road.

A unique feature of the project is the simultaneous construction of a tunnel connecting India Gate to Ring Road across Pragati Maidan and 6 underpasses to decongest traffic in and around the area.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF), the flagship event of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, will be held in the new exhibition halls from November 14 to 27.

