Revenue secretary ABP Pandey named new finance secretary: Personnel Ministry

Revenue Secretary ABP Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the finance secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as finance secretary, it said.

The vacancy was necessitated following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, financial services secretary, last month.

Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was in July last year designated as the finance secretary.

The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the finance secretary.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is at present Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Tuhin Kant Pandey, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, is secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. His batchmate from Tamil Nadu cadre, T V Somanathan is secretary, Department of Expenditure.

Debasish Panda, also from the same batch, is financial services secretary.