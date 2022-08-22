Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of Corporate Affairs Secretary

Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary, has been given an additional charge of secretary at the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Tarun Bajaj, lAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on August 22.
Tarun Bajaj was appointed as the revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance in April 2021.
Earlier, Bajaj was given the additional charge of economic affairs secretary till August 12, as per a government circular.
