Review petition filed in SC against judgement quashing 100% quota for STs in AP's scheduled areas

A review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against its April 22 judgement which declared that providing 100% reservation in favour of Scheduled Tribe candidates for the post of teachers in scheduled areas of Andhra Pradesh was impermissible and violative of the fundamental rights of citizens.

In a joint plea, Akhil Bharatiya Jan Jati Vikas Sangh, All India Federation of SC/ST Organizations, Baba Sahab Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vidya Peeth and others contended the court has caused "grave harm to the Scheduled Tribes," by quashing the government order on quota.

"The court has shown complete apathy and lack of concern for the well-being of the Scheduled Tribes in the Scheduled Area," they said.

Maintaining that that the judgement would create more inequality, the petitioners claimed "in effect, it reflects the Manuwadi mindset of the so called upper castes towards the socially disadvantaged, that they must be kept suppressed."

They said attempts were made regularly to defeat the principles of reservation.

They said it would be just and equitable that a 100% reservation in proportion to the percentage in population across the board for a minimum period of 25 years is immediately directed to undo the wrong that has been meted out to the oppressed for centuries.

On April 22, a five-judge Constitution bench, in its 152-page judgement, declared the AP government's order issued in year 2000 for 100% reservation to the ST candidates on the post of teachers in scheduled areas as wholly impermissible and constitutionally not valid.

It had said all the citizens do have equal rights, and the total exclusion of others by creating an opportunity for one class is not contemplated by the founding fathers of the Constitution of India.