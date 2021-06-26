Revised vaccine policy on requests from chief ministers, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Saturday told the Supreme Court that 31 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country by Friday and 135 crore are projected to be available by December 2021 to cover the entire eligible population.

In a fresh affidavit, the Union government said the Prime Minister announced the revised vaccination policy on June 7 after receiving requests from Chief Ministers of 13 states as well as Health Ministers of various states with the objective of "maximising vaccination in the minimum possible time under the most extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances faced by the humanity in general and India in particular".

The Union government has earlier on June 2 faced rap from the top court, which found its vaccination policy as "prima facie arbitrary and irrational" for making the states pay for procuring jabs.

With the new policy, which came into effect on June 21, all persons above 18 years of age throughout the country are entitled to get free vaccination irrespective of their financial position, it said.

"To put it differently, a person below the poverty line and a multi-millionaire are equally entitled to the very same vaccine in the age group of 18 years and above free of cost," the 380-page document said.

It also said walk-in vaccination is permissible for all and digital divide is not a constraint.

The government also introduced a new concept in the reviewed policy to make private vaccination centres accessible to economically weaker sections of the society by the use of “Non-Transferable Vouchers”.