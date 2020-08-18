Rhea's plea to shift Sushant Singh Rajput case to Mumbai: SC to deliver judgement on Wednesday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its judgement on a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer an FIR lodged by the Patna police in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Mumbai.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will deliver the verdict at 11 am on August 19 in the case, which has seen both the Bihar and the Maharashtra government in a war of words.

The Union government has also joined the legal battle with the CBI registering a case during the pendency of the matter on a recommendation made by the Bihar government.

Sushant's father K K Singh, who lodged the FIR with the Patna police on July 25, had accused Rhea, live-in partner of the deceased, of cheating and swindling off money.

During the hearing, he questioned the Mumbai police's failure to even formally register a case after the death on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was alleged to have committed suicide at his Bandra flat in Mumbai.

Rhea' counsel senior advocate Shyam Divan said the FIR in Patna was lodged due to political bias and at the instance of Bihar Chief Minister, so there was a serious apprehension on the fairness of probe. He sought a direction to shift the investigation to Mumbai. He also asked the court's intervention to stop the media trial.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Maharashtra government, said the state was sought to be given a bad name in the entire episode. Principles of federalism will take a hit if the argument for lodging the FIR in Patna was accepted.

"It is all about politics. Since Bihar has to go to elections, all this is happening," he said.

Questioning the recommendation for a CBI probe, he said the consent by the state was mandatory for it.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that political pressure was working in Maharashtra in this case, so no FIR was registered till date.

"The Mumbai Police didn't cooperate with the Bihar Police. It is they who have to hide several things," he said, referring to the forceful quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the Mumbai police for recording statement of 56 witnesses without registering an FIR. He said the Enforcement Directorate was already investigating the matter. Once one central agency has registered a case, another central agency, CBI should be engaged.