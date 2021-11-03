1999 attack: Tributes paid to Defence PRO, 5 soldiers

Rich tributes paid to Defence PRO, 5 soldiers, killed in 1999 suicide attack

A solemn and poignant ceremony was held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 03 2021, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 20:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

The Defence Public Relations Office at Srinagar on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Major P Purshottam, a defence spokesperson, killed along with five soldiers in a suicide attack by militants in 1999.

"Wreaths were laid at the Major Purshottam Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment," the Defence PRO said in a statement.

In a solemn and poignant ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, all ranks of the Public Relations Office paid rich tributes to Major Purushottam and five soldiers, including one junior commissioned officer and four jawans, who were killed in a Fidayeen attack on this day in 1999, the statement read.

Major Purushottam, who was posted as a Public Relations Officer (Defence) along with five of his comrades, fought the militants who had launched the attack on his office on November 3, 1999.

He and his colleagues were killed while trying to save the journalists who were present in the PRO's office at the time of the attack. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
militants
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Sports must unite, not divide

Sports must unite, not divide

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

 