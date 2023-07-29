Align UCC with laws for PwDs: Rights activists, NGOs

Rights activists, NGOs call for alignment of UCC with laws protecting persons with disabilities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Disability rights organisations and activists have urged the Law Commission to align the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with existing laws protecting the rights of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

In response to the Law Commission's call for public opinions on UCC, about 220 disability rights organisations and activists have highlighted their concerns and recommendations from a disability perspective.

Endorsed by prominent activists, lawyers and individuals with disabilities, their submission emphasized the need to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and ensure their voices are heard in the formulation of the UCC.

Though the draft UCC is yet to come, it is believed that it will seek to establish uniformity in personal laws, encompassing marriage, maintenance, adoption, guardianship, inheritance, property rights, and community properties.

Disability rights advocates have urged for a nuanced approach to address the specific vulnerabilities faced by PwDs and protect their rights.

In their submission, the groups expressed concern that the UCC, if implemented without careful consideration, could have significant implications for individuals with disabilities.

They advocated for comprehensive consultations with PwDs and their representative organisations, asserting that their lived experiences and challenges must be thoroughly understood and addressed during the drafting process.

The submission stressed the importance of aligning the UCC with existing laws protecting the rights of PwDs such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Disability rights advocates proposed building upon these protective measures to eliminate discrimination and ensure equal rights and protections for PwDs within their familial and societal contexts.

In addition to voicing concerns, the submission included a series of recommendations aimed at fostering inclusivity and equality for PwDs.

These recommendations encompass harmonizing Indian laws with the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), amending constitutional provisions to prohibit discrimination based on disability, and eliminating discriminatory clauses against PwDs in various laws.

Signatories to the submission included Muralidharan (National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled General Secretary), Roma Bhagat (Advocate, Delhi High Court), Seema Baquer (cross-disability professional), and Sadhna Arya (gender and disability activist).

The organisations endorsing the submission included NPRD, Multiple Sclerosis Society of India - Chennai Chapter, Action For Autism, and Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation & Training for Multiple Disability.

