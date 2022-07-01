Riots, firing, curfews during Rath Yatra are a thing of the past, says Amit Shah hitting out at Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Congress saying how during its rule, the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad used to be associated with "brawls, riots and firing incidents." He said that it was only when people of Gujarat elected BJP to power, the "curfews" became a thing of the past and the yatra now passes peacefully with cooperation of the government.
"Today is the 145th edition of the annual Rath Yatra. There was a time under Congress rule that people used to worry about brawls, riots and firing. But, things changed after the people of Gujarat brought BJP to power. From the time when Narendrabhai (Modi) became the chief minister till Bhupendrabhai (Patel, current chief minister), nobody now dares to throw even a pebble at the rath yatra," the Union Minister said while addressing a gathering at Rupal village in Gandhinagar district where he launched a slew of development projects.
"The days of curfew are over. In my younger days, the government had prohibited rath yatra procession thrice without admitting that they were not capable of protecting Lord Jagannath. Earlier, the yatra used to be taken out without the permission of the government, now it happens along with government's cooperation," Shah said.
