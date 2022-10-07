RIP Arun Bali | Tributes pour in for veteran Bollywood actor
RIP Arun Bali | Tributes pour in for veteran Bollywood actor
updated: Oct 07 2022, 10:45 ist
Veteran actor Arun Bali, popular for his roles of King Porus in the 1991 period drama 'Chanakya' and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy in the 2000 Kamal Hassan-starrer 'Hey Ram', passed away at the age of 79, in Mumbai.
09:51
Bali is survived by a son and three daughters.
His last film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday.
09:41
Sad to know about the demise of veteran actor & a great human being #ArunBali ji who was not keeping well for some time . My heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones. A great loss to the T.V. & film industry . ॐ शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kAgOo1m3dj
Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show 'Doosra Keval' as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s uncle
09:36
“My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then,” Bali's son Ankush told PTI.
09:15
Arun Bali was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis, earlier this year
09:10
ET Now Swadesh Deputy News Editor Prashant Pandey express condolences to the late veteran actor
Bali is survived by a son and three daughters.
His last film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday.
Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79
Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Friday.
The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
Read more
Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show 'Doosra Keval' as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s uncle
“My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then,” Bali's son Ankush told PTI.
Arun Bali was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis, earlier this year
ET Now Swadesh Deputy News Editor Prashant Pandey express condolences to the late veteran actor
A very fine talent & a gem of a person: Producer Girish Johar condoles Arun Bali's demise
Bali had garnerned several awards in the 2000s for his role as Harshvardhan Wadhwa in the television seriesKumkum–Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.He is also a National Award-winning producer.
Arun Bali made his TV debut in the year 1989 with Doosra Kewal. The same year, he was also seen in Phir Wahi Talaash.
Born on December 23, 1942, in Lahore, Pakistan, Bali impressed everyone with his acting in Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi films as well as several TV shows.
The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Arun Bali appeared in movies such as '3 idiots', 'Kedarnath' and 'Panipat'. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya.
Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79
Veteran actor Arun Bali passedaway at the age of 79 in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.