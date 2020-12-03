RIP Dharampal | King of masalas, sultan of spices MDH founder passes away

King of Masalas, Sultan of Spices and a face remembered on every MDH TV advertisement Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 98.

Tributes poured in from different corners with Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia calling him one of the country's most inspiring entrepreneurs.

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,

MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning.

I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

Mahashay Dharampal, born on March 27 in 1923 in Sialkot (Pakistan), has been one of the most inspiring personalities when it comes to spices. The face of MDH for almost a century has been a personality of many dimensions and achievements. His immense modesty and down to earth charm have inspired many over the years.

In 1947, Gulati, a school drop out with just Rs 1,500 in his pocket, purchased a tonga for Rs 650 and drove it from New Delhi Railway Station to Qutab Road and Karol Bagh to Bara Hindu Rao at two Annas sawari for few days. This is how he saved money to buy small wooden khokha (shop/hatti) measuring 14 ftx9 ft at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi for his family business of ground spices and again raised the banner of Mahashian Di Hatti of Sialkot "DEGGI MIRCH WALE".

Gulati, who came to India after the partition of the country, with the help of his father in 1937 set up a small business of looking mirrors and thereafter soap business and carpentry job, cloth merchant, hardware business & rice trading. Somehow these petty businesses could not hold him for long and he again joined hands with his father in his parental business of spices under the name of Mahashian Di Hatti, popularly known as ‘Deggi Mirch Wale‘ people.

His brand, MDH, which finds a place in cabinets of many households, reflects his philosophy: “Give to the world the best you can, and the best will come back to you automatically”.