RIP Lata Didi: Remembering her relationship with Kishore Da and why she stopped singing with him

Iconic singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar shared a very unique relationship. The only TV interview that the maverick Kishore Kumar gave for Doordarshan was hosted by none other than Lata Didi.

The Lata-Kishore duo were memorable and highly successful in the industry and across the world. Lata Didi, as she was fondly called, passed away on Sunday, February 6.

The first duet Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar recorded was 'Yeh Kaun Aaya Re', from the film Ziddi in 1948, which is a landmark for creating icons such as Dev Anand, Kamini Kaushal, Pran and, of course, Lata and Kishore. The film was directed by Shaheed Lateef and was based on a story by Ismat Chugtai.

Couple of years ago, at the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, she wrote: “Kishore Da ki aaj jayanti hai. Woh jitne acche gayak the utne hi acche insaan the…mujhe Kishore Da ki kami hamesha mehsoos hoti hai”.

Namaskar.Kishore Da ki aaj jayanti hai.wo jitne acche gayak the utne hi acche insaan the.Mujhe Kishore Da ki kami hamesha mehsoos hoti hai. pic.twitter.com/RpGvgQYkI0 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 4, 2017

Their first meeting at the Bombay Talkies was very interesting.

For composer Khemchand Prakash's recording, Lata Mangeshkar used to travel from Grant Road to Malad by train. One day, she saw a young man get into the same compartment at Bombay Central, now Mumbai Central, and get off at Malad with her. She took a Tonga from the station and saw the young boy also take a Tonga and follow suit.

When Khemchand Prakash introduced them in the studio, the duo they had a hearty laugh.

During Rakshabandhan, Kishore Da used to visit Prabhukuni, the household of the Mangeshkars.

Some of the duo's biggest hits include “Tere Bina Zindagi Se”, “Gaata Rahe Mera Dil”, “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein”, “Dekha Ek Khwab”, “Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina”, “Is Mod se Jate Hain”, “Apki Aankhon Mein Kuch Mehke Huey Se Khwab Hain”, “Hazaar Raahen Mudke Dekhin”, "Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera", "Panna Ki Tamanna Hai", "Hum Dono Do Premi", "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein".

At The Kapil Sharma Show, recounting Lata Didi's reason for not wanting to record with Kishore Da, lyricist Sameer Anjaan had said: “‘Lata ji once told me about Kishore Kumar. After a time, Lata ji and Asha ji stopped singing with Kishore Da. Lata ji said, ‘What Kishore does? He comes and talks to both of us and makes us laugh while telling jokes. This makes our voices tired, and he goes away by singing himself.’ We said let him sing, I will not sing with him.’”