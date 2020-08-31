RIP Pranab Mukherjee | Feel proud to be born your daughter, says Sharmistha Mukherjee
RIP Pranab Mukherjee | Feel proud to be born your daughter, says Sharmistha Mukherjee
XShare via
Share permalink
updated: Aug 31 2020, 19:12 ist
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away, on Monday after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection. Stay tuned for all the updates here.
19:11
Mukherjee was politician from a different era: Kamal Haasan
In his distinguished political journey spanning more than 5 decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was foreign, defence, commerce and finance minister, before becoming the 13th president of India. He was a politician from a different era. Politics will miss him dearly.
19:06
Subramanian Swamy condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee
"I am in real grief for the passing away of Pranab da. I have known him since when I had just returned from Harvard and become IIT/D Professor in 1969. He was a very balanced educated mind, and I shall never forget that he, even after retirement came out to release my book RESET," said Subramanian Swamy.
19:00
Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will be held in Delhi tomorrow
Mukherjee served country with diligence; admired across party lines: BJP chief JP Nadda
"Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers," Nadda said on Twitter.
18:49
Pranab Mukherjee | Hearing a mouthful from Indira and the tale of missing chair in swearing-in ceremony
On 14 January 1980, Pranab Mukherjee walked into Rashtrapati Bhavan's Ashoka Hall to take oath as a Cabinet Minister but there was no seat for him in the row of ministers to be sworn in.
Why was Vajpayee against Pranab Mukherjee as Finance Minister in 1982?
A B Vajpayee and Pranab Mukherjee shared a "great equation" and used to go for walks together at times but when Indira Gandhi chose the latter as Finance Minister in January 1982, the late BJP patriarch found it improper.
Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences: Nirmala Sitharaman
18:29
A chapter of Indian politics came to an end with Pranab Mukherjee's death: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
A chapter of Indian politics came to an end (with the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee). He always put the country above the party politics. I pay my obeisance to him on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
18:28
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences after former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."
18:26
Was blessed to have his guidance, support: PM Modi
I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ
Pranab Mukherjee left an indelible mark on development trajectory: PM Modi
India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society: PM Narendra Modi
18:08
Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
"Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country," tweets Amit Shah.
"Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," the Union Home Minister said.
Mukherjee was politician from a different era: Kamal Haasan
Subramanian Swamy condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee
"I am in real grief for the passing away of Pranab da. I have known him since when I had just returned from Harvard and become IIT/D Professor in 1969. He was a very balanced educated mind, and I shall never forget that he, even after retirement came out to release my book RESET," said Subramanian Swamy.
Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will be held in Delhi tomorrow
Mukherjee served country with diligence; admired across party lines: BJP chief JP Nadda
"Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers," Nadda said on Twitter.
Pranab Mukherjee | Hearing a mouthful from Indira and the tale of missing chair in swearing-in ceremony
On 14 January 1980, Pranab Mukherjee walked into Rashtrapati Bhavan's Ashoka Hall to take oath as a Cabinet Minister but there was no seat for him in the row of ministers to be sworn in.
Read More
Pranab Mukherjee: A man of many misses
Pranab Mukherjee rose to occupy the highest seat of power in Indian democracy but his extraordinary political life is also a story of many misses.
Read More
Why was Vajpayee against Pranab Mukherjee as Finance Minister in 1982?
A B Vajpayee and Pranab Mukherjee shared a "great equation" and used to go for walks together at times but when Indira Gandhi chose the latter as Finance Minister in January 1982, the late BJP patriarch found it improper.
Read More
Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences: Nirmala Sitharaman
A chapter of Indian politics came to an end with Pranab Mukherjee's death: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
A chapter of Indian politics came to an end (with the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee). He always put the country above the party politics. I pay my obeisance to him on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences after former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."
Was blessed to have his guidance, support: PM Modi
Pranab Mukherjee left an indelible mark on development trajectory: PM Modi
India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society: PM Narendra Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
"Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country," tweets Amit Shah.
"Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," the Union Home Minister said.