RIP Pranab Mukherjee | India Inc pays glowing tributes to 'great statesman'; Mukherjee's funeral in Delhi today

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, a stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday at the Army Hospital in New Delhi. He was 84. Mukherjee's mortal remains will be brought at his residence tomorrow. The government announced seven-day state mourning throughout India from 31 August to 6 September in memory of the former President of India. Stay tuned for more updates.
Did Pranab Mukherjee aspire to become interim PM after Indira Gandhi's assassination?
When it comes toPranabMukherjee, one incident that keeps recurring is his reported chat with Rajiv Gandhi on a flight from Kolkata to DelhiafterIndira Gandhi'sassassination.
Pranab Mukherjee was in Mysuru in 2013, 2015 as prez
Pranab Mukherjee was in Mysuru twice — in 2013 and 2015 — as President. In 2013, he was in Mysuru on September 23, to inaugurate the new building of JSS Hospital of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Suttur Mutt.
When 'Royal Bengal tiger' Pranab Mukherjee met 'Maratha tiger' Bal Thackeray in his den
In July 2012, the then-presidential candidate Pranab Mukherjee's visit to Bal Thackeray's home in suburban Mumbai had raised many eyebrows within the Congress.
Israel President Rivlin mourns death of Pranab Mukherjee, terms him 'true friend of Israel'
Describing former presidentPranabMukherjeeas a "true friend of Israel", Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday expressed his condolences at the passing away of one of India's most respected politicians, saying he helped strengthen the ties between the two countries.
"Israel stands with the people of India and the family of former President ShriPranabMukherjeein mourning his passing," Rivlin wrote in a tweet.
India Inc pays glowing tributes to 'great statesman' Mukherjee
"India has lost one of its most remarkable public figures today who was respected across the board. FICCI condoles the passing away ofPranabMukherjee, a supporter of the Indian industry, astute leader and a great nationalist," Ficci President Sangita Reddy said.
Tendulkar, Kohli lead sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death
The Indian sporting fraternity, led by iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar and national cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former PresidentPranabMukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all.
Karnataka announces 7-day mourning
Karnataka will observe a 7-day mourning period till September 6 as a mark of respect to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who died Monday.
During the mourning period, the national flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings and there will be no official or public entertainment, the state protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms said in an order.
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi expresses her condolences to Sharmistha Mukherjee on the passing away of her father, Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee
CPI(M) on Pranab Mukherjee
The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its profound grief at the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.
Pranab Mukherjee was one of India’s leading political figures who contributed in various capacities as an elected member of parliament and serving as a senior minister in many governments for many decades, before being finally elected as the President of India.
He maintained cordial relations with political parties across the board and often played the role of the main interlocuter for the governments he represented.
The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) conveys its deepest condolences to his son Abhijeet and daughter Sharmistha and other family members.
Defeating Congress in 1967 West Bengal polls: Pranab Mukherjee had an idea, it worked!
He wriggled Congress out of many crises in the past over four decades but the execution of an idea mooted by him for 'Bangla Congress' through which he entered the world of politics actually spelt doom for the Grand Old Party in the 1967 Assembly elections, ending its uninterrupted rule in West Bengal since Independence.
Pranab Mukherjee believed no right is permanent
Pranab Mukherjee, whopassedaway on August 31, strongly believed that no right is permanent as it changes with the concept of socio-economic conditions.
Pranab Mukherjee had tough time with issues of Sri Lankan Tamils, Telangana
The last phase of the civil war in Sri Lanka, the demand for a separate Telangana state and the crisis in the then united Andhra Pradesh spawned due to the death of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy are some of the major issues concerning Southern India during the UPA-I and II regimes.
LK Advani on Pranab Mukherjee
I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of my longtime and close colleague Shri Pranab Mukherjee-ji.
Pranab Da, as many of us addressed him with affection, was someone with whom I have had a long and cherished association. Although I am older, but Pranab Da was one
Death of Pranab Mukherjee great loss for India: Bhupesh Baghel
The death of Pranab Mukherjeeis a great loss for India. He had a great political career overseeing many divisions and departments in various governments. The people of Chhattisgarh mourn his death in all spirit with the rest of the country: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Here's how Pranab Mukherjee's last day at Parliament House was
Former President Pranab Mukherjee had turned nostalgic in his last speech in Parliament on July 23, 2017, which he made exactly 48 years and one day after he first attended a session in "this living institution".
Pranab Mukherjee kept national interest supreme, didn't believe in political untouchability: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
During State mourning, national flag to fly at half-mast on buildings across India and there will be no official entertainment: MHA
Seven day State Mourning to be observed in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains to be brought at his residence tomorrow
Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains to be brought atthe residence at 10:00 am. On Tuesday. Cremation later in the afternoon at Lodhi Road Crematorium
Pranab Mukherjee, a gentle father figure to people of his native village in West Bengal
For the people of former President Pranab Mukherjee's native village, Mirati in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, he was never a VVIP.
Mukherjee was politician from a different era: Kamal Haasan
Subramanian Swamy condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee
"I am in real grief for the passing away of Pranab da. I have known him since when I had just returned from Harvard and become IIT/D Professor in 1969. He was a very balanced educated mind, and I shall never forget that he, even after retirement came out to release my book RESET," said Subramanian Swamy.
Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will be held in Delhi tomorrow
Mukherjee served country with diligence; admired across party lines: BJP chief JP Nadda
"Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers," Nadda said on Twitter.
Pranab Mukherjee | Hearing a mouthful from Indira and the tale of missing chair in swearing-in ceremony
On 14 January 1980, Pranab Mukherjee walked into Rashtrapati Bhavan's Ashoka Hall to take oath as a Cabinet Minister but there was no seat for him in the row of ministers to be sworn in.
Pranab Mukherjee: A man of many misses
Pranab Mukherjee rose to occupy the highest seat of power in Indian democracy but his extraordinary political life is also a story of many misses.
Why was Vajpayee against Pranab Mukherjee as Finance Minister in 1982?
A B Vajpayee and Pranab Mukherjee shared a "great equation" and used to go for walks together at times but when Indira Gandhi chose the latter as Finance Minister in January 1982, the late BJP patriarch found it improper.
Saddened to hear of the passing away of former Rashtrapati Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. Over the decades, he served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. India loses an experienced and seasoned leader. Condolences: Nirmala Sitharaman
A chapter of Indian politics came to an end with Pranab Mukherjee's death: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
A chapter of Indian politics came to an end (with the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee). He always put the country above the party politics. I pay my obeisance to him on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences after former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."
Was blessed to have his guidance, support: PM Modi
Pranab Mukherjee left an indelible mark on development trajectory: PM Modi
India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society: PM Narendra Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
"Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country," tweets Amit Shah.
"Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," the Union Home Minister said.