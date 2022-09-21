RIP Raju Srivastava: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, others pay tribute to 'Comedy King'

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who dabbled in movies, made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in hospital. He was 58. Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.
Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah tweet tributes
Friends from industry condole demise of Comedy King
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was among the first to pay his condolences.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Shanti!," Singh tweeted.
The artiste, who featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" and "Baazigar", was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.
Raju Srivastava, counted as among the most high profile and experienced comics in the country, is survived by his wife and two children.
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who dabbled in movies, made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in hospital. He was 58.
Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.