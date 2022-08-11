Rishabh Pant named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador

Rishabh Pant named Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador

The wicketkeeper-batter was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 11 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 14:42 ist
CM Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket can be a source of inspiration for everyone. Credit: AFP Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday named cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador of the state.

The wicketkeeper-batter was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

Naming Pant as the state’s brand ambassador at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

“He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own,” Dhami said.

Pant thanked the chief minister for conferring him with the honour and giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishabh Pant
Uttarakhand
India News

What's Brewing

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

 