Lalu's son extends wishes on Muharram, time of mourning

RJD leader Tej Pratap extends wishes to Muslims on Muharram - a time of mourning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 18:51 ist
Tej Pratap Yadav. Credit: PTI file photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday 'wished' Muslims on the occasion of Muharram.

"Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain" (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram), Yadav said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam and the second-holiest after Ramadan, and Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, son of Hazrat Ali, and grandson of Prophet Mohammed during the month.

Tej Pratap Yadav
Muharram
Muslims
India News

