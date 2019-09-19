RKS Bhadauria to be next Indian Air Force chief

The Centre on Thursday appointed Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria as the next Chief of the Air Staff, who would take over from the Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on September 30.

Commissioned in the fighter flying branch of the Indian Air Force in June 1980, the decorated officer is currently the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

One of the three senior-most IAF officers who were in the race to become the next IAF chief, Bhadauria was also due to retire on September 30 along with Dhanoa. The elevation to the post of the Chief of Air Staff would now give him two extra years in service.

Bhadauria had commanded a Jaguar squadron and has wide experience of flying 26 types of jets. He was an experimental test pilot and was the project director with the National Flight Test Centre, Bengaluru on the LCA Tejas Project.

He also played a pivotal role in India's negotiation with France to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets. The first of the Rafale (a twin-seater trainer) that India will receive next month will bear “RB” initials on its tail to mark his contribution.

The appointment of the new IAF chief comes three weeks ahead of the Air Force Day that falls on October 8.