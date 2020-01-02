Rlys helpline now in single number: 139

The Indian Railways has integrated its helpline numbers into a single number,139, for quick grievance redressal and enquiries by passengers during their train journeys.

The new helpline number 139 will take over all existing helpline numbers (except 182) making it easy for the passengers to connect with railways for all their needs during train travel, it said.

However, the helpline number 182 will be in use for railway security.

The helpline will be available in 12 languages and will be based on the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).