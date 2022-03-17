Road Ministry proposes to formalise movement of foreign personal vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday issued a draft notification proposing to formalise the movement of personal vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in Indian territory.
The Ministry said that under inter-country non-transport vehicle rules, the vehicle operating in Indian territory shall carry a valid registration certificate, driving license or international driving permit, insurance policy, pollution under control certificate.
"In case the documents referred to above are in a language other than English, then an authorized English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original document," said the statement from the Ministry.
Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India, it added.
"Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall be required to comply with rules and regulations made under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India, '' said the statement.
