Road rage cases increasing in the country: Gadkari

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2022, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 19:17 ist

The imposition of stricter penalties did not deter vehicle users from breaking traffic rules as the number of road rage and rash driving cases increased in the country in 2021 compared to 2019.

The central government brought an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act in August 2019 to improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations. The new law came into force in September 2019 across the country.   

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha that the total number of road rage and rash driving cases was 1.55 lakh in 2019 and it jumped to 1.83 lakh cases in 2020. In 2021 the number of cases increased to 2.15 lakh.  

Gadkari said as per the government's centralised database documents, authorities have issued over 1.98 crore challans and Rs 1,898.73 crore fine collected from them for traffic violations across the country in the 2021 calendar year.  

In 2019, a total of 1.36 lakh crore challans issued Rs 1531 crore fine collected from vehicle users.

Authorities have issued over 40 lakh challans and Rs 417 crore fine collected for traffic violations across the country between January 1 to March 15, 2022.

Gadkari said his ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety, based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

The Minister also said that to create effective public awareness about road safety, the Road Transport Ministry undertakes various publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety through social media, electronic media, and print media. Further, the Ministry implements a road safety advocacy scheme to provide financial assistance to various agencies for administering Road Safety Advocacy.

