248 delayed projects in road transport sector: Govt

Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects at 248: Government report

Similarly in railways, out of 173 monitored projects, 116 are delayed, while for petroleum, 88 out of 139 projects are delayed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 248, followed by railways at 116 and petroleum sector at 88, showed a government report.

In the road transport and highways sector, 248 projects are delayed with respect to their original schedule out of the 831 monitored, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for August 2022.

Similarly in railways, out of 173 monitored projects, 116 are delayed, while for petroleum, 88 out of 139 projects are delayed.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above, based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies. The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months.

The second most delayed project is the Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line, which is delayed by 228 months. The third most delayed project is the Kotipalli-Narasapur rail project at 216 months.

About the road transport and highways sector, the report stated that the total original cost of implementation of the 831 projects, when sanctioned, was Rs 4,92,741.89 crore but this was subsequently anticipated at Rs 5,40,815.51 crore, implying a cost overrun of 9.8 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till August 2022 was Rs 3,21,001 crore, or 59.4 per cent of the anticipated cost.

About railways, it said the total original cost of implementation of 173 projects was RDs 3,72,761.45 crore but this was subsequently anticipated at Rs 6,19,569.99 crore, implying a cost overrun of 66.2 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till August 2022 was Rs 3,43,528.75 crore, or 55.4 per cent of the anticipated cost.

In the petroleum sector, the total original cost of implementation of 139 projects was Rs 3,66,013.55 crore but this was subsequently anticipated at Rs 3,86,263.94 crore, showing a cost overrun of 5.5 per cent.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till August 2022 was Rs 1,36,450.2 crore, or 35.3 per cent of the anticipated cost.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Road Transport ministry

What's Brewing

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Anatomy meets art

Anatomy meets art

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

 