Rohith Vemula remains a symbol of resistance: Rahul

Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016 following alleged harassment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 17 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 15:07 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary, and said he remains a symbol of resistance and his hero.

"Rohith Vemula was murdered by discrimination and indignities against his Dalit identity," he said on Twitter.

"Even as years go by, he remains a symbol of resistance and his brave mother a symbol of hope. For fighting till the very end, Rohith is my hero, my brother who was wronged," Gandhi also said.

Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016 following alleged harassment.

His death triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Rohith Vemula

