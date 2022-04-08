Roll back hike in prices of essential medicines: NCP

Roll back hike in prices of essential medicines: NCP to Centre

Prices of medicines used to cure infections, fever, skin diseases, heart diseases, anaemia, vitamins, and high blood pressure have increased from April 1

  Apr 08 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Accusing the Modi government of taking "another unjust decision' of increasing the prices of essential medicines, the NCP on Friday demanded immediate withdrawal of the move.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the Centre of increasing the prices of 800 essential medicines by 11 per cent from April 1 at a time when the people are already facing financial troubles.

In a video statement, Tapase said the prices of petrol, diesel, gas, edible oil and food grains have already "skyrocketed" in the country. "At such a time, the Modi government has taken another unjust decision of increasing prices of 800 essential medicines by 11 per cent from April 1," he alleged.

Tapase charged the Centre with imposing the decision to break the back of the people financially. "The Modi government is nowhere thinking about reducing the price rise. It is increasing the price of almost everything. The government must immediately withdraw the hike in the price of the 800 essential medicines,” he demanded.

Last month, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced a 10.7 per cent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the calendar year 2021 over the same period in 2020.

This comprises drugs like Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride, Metronidazole, Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, and Phenytoin Sodium. The prices of medicines used to cure infections, fever, skin diseases, heart diseases, anaemia, vitamins, and high blood pressure have increased from April 1.

