Rose Valley scam: ED summons actor Rituparna Sengupta

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta next week in connection with its probe into the multi-crore Rose Valley ponzi scam.

On Tuesday, ED summoned actor Prosenjit Chatterjee to appear before it on July 19.

"We have summoned actor Rituparna Sengupta in connection with Rose Valley scam. She has been asked to appear next week," an ED source told PTI.

Phone calls made to Sengupta for her reaction went unanswered.

Chatterjee has been asked to depose before ED officials at the agency's zonal office. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources said the agency wants to question Chatterjee about the Rs 2.75 crore received by his company, Idea Locations and Production Pvt Ltd, from Rose Valley group between 2010 and 2011. Of this, Chatterjee is suspected to have received about Rs 23.5 lakh.

The probe agency wants to understand the purpose of these funds, the sources added.

On Monday, ED interrogated senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra in connection with the ponzi scam.