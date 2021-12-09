Row in Madhya Pradesh after Katni SP puts Sikhs, Muslims at par with terrorists

A controversy erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after Katni's police superintendent issued a circular equating Sikh and Muslim community with terrorist groups like JKLF, LTTE, ULFA and SIMI.

"Keep a strict vigil on Sikhs, Muslims, JKLF, ULFA, SIMI & LTTE terrorists," read a security circular, dated December 6, 2021, signed by Katni district SP Sunil Jain.

Madhya Pradesh: A security circular, signed by Katni SP relating to VIP movement, reads, "Keep a strict vigil on Sikhs, Muslims, JKLF, ULFA, SIMI & LTTE terrorists" SP Sunil Jain says, "It is a clerical error. I have issued a show-cause notice to the clerk concerned." pic.twitter.com/vjZZdtaIQn — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

The two-page order pertained to security-related arrangements for state's Governor Mangubhai C Patel's visit to Katni district on December 7.

Senior Congress leader and party's state general secretary K K Mishra slammed the SP for putting Sikhs and Muslims at par with terrorists. "Thanks to SP Katni, till now it was the BJP, which treated country's farmers and Muslims as terrorists. But you (SP Katni) and your police have officially termed Sikhs and Muslims as terrorists for the Governor's visit. Are you a police superintendent or BJP spokesperson? This government will definitely felicitate you with Padma Shri," he tweeted.

वाह,SP कटनी,आपको धन्यवाद।अभी तक BJP ही देश के अन्नदाताओं व मुसलमानों को आतंकवादियों मानती रही!अब आपके नेतृत्व वाली पुलिस भी राज्यपाल के प्रवास के मद्देनजर इन्हें अधिकृत रूप से आतंकवादी मान रही है!आप SP हैं या BJP प्रवक्ता?यह सरकार निःसंदेह आपको दंडित नहीं "पद्मश्री" से नवाज़ेगी. pic.twitter.com/m0lQAOpzkV — KK Mishra (@KKMishraINC) December 8, 2021

SP Sunil Jain on Thursday clarified that it was a "clerical error" and said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned clerk.

Jain added that a strict disciplinary action will be taken against the clerk. "I express regret over this error. We had no intentions to hurt the sentiments of any community," Jain told ANI.

