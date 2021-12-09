Row after SP puts Sikhs, Muslims at par with terrorists

Row in Madhya Pradesh after Katni SP puts Sikhs, Muslims at par with terrorists

The two-page order pertained to security-related arrangements for state's Governor Mangubhai C Patel's visit to Katni district

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A controversy erupted in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after Katni's police superintendent issued a circular equating Sikh and Muslim community with terrorist groups like JKLF, LTTE, ULFA and SIMI.

"Keep a strict vigil on Sikhs, Muslims, JKLF, ULFA, SIMI & LTTE terrorists," read a security circular, dated December 6, 2021, signed by Katni district SP Sunil Jain. 

The two-page order pertained to security-related arrangements for state's Governor Mangubhai C Patel's visit to Katni district on December 7.

Senior Congress leader and party's state general secretary K K Mishra slammed the SP for putting Sikhs and Muslims at par with terrorists. "Thanks to SP Katni, till now it was the BJP, which treated country's farmers and Muslims as terrorists. But you (SP Katni) and your police have officially termed Sikhs and Muslims as terrorists for the Governor's visit. Are you a police superintendent or BJP spokesperson? This government will definitely felicitate you with Padma Shri," he tweeted.

SP Sunil Jain on Thursday clarified that it was a "clerical error" and said that a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned clerk.

Jain added that a strict disciplinary action will be taken against the clerk. "I express regret over this error. We had no intentions to hurt the sentiments of any community," Jain told ANI.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Congress
Sikhs
Muslims
terrorists

Related videos

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 