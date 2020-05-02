Row over number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday argued that even if the number of dead and discharged COVID-19 patients are added to the Health Department’s latest tally of active COVID 19 cases in West Bengal (572 as on April 30) its difference with the one mentioned in the state’s Health Secretary’s letter to the Health Ministry (931 in red and orange zones) on the same day cannot be explained. He alleged that it was a “cover-up operation.”

“Give up ‘ Covid-19 data cover-up operation’@MamataOfficial and share it transparently. Health bulletin 30/4 No of Active Covid cases 572. No health bulletin on May 1 !! Information to central Government No of cases 931,” tweeted Dhankhar.

He also stated that the gap between “572 and 931 (is) not reconcilable” even of “recovered/dead” are considered. He attached a copy of the Health Secretary's letter with his tweet.

Denying the allegation Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said “he (Dhankhar) should work from the BJP headquarter. Why should we suppress information. Neither the state government nor the Centre is responsible for the pandemic. Those who are resorting to politics over it are indulging in a heinous act.”

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in West Bengal adds up to 931 according to a letter dated May 30 by the state’s Health Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Health Ministry. However, the last bulletin issued by the Health Department on the same day stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state as on May 30,2020 is 572.

According to Vivek Kumar’s letter, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in West Bengal's red and orange zones as on April 30, 2020 is 931. Referring to the expert committee’s latest report Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on the same day said that the committee had conducted an audit into the death cases of 105 COVID-19 positive patients. He said that out of the 105 COVID-19 patients 33 have died directly due to the virus and the remaining 72 died due to co-morbidities. Till April 30 as per the Health Department bulletin, 139 COVID-19 patients were discharged after being cured.

Even if the three figures are added (572+139+105) the tally stands at 816 whereas according to the Health Secretary’s letter there are 931 reported COVID-19 cases in the state as on April 30, 2020.

Late on Saturday night, the Health Department issued a bullet stating that that on May 2, 2020, 70 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Bengal and seven deaths took place in the last 24 hours.