Row over patient dragged on floor in Telangana government hospital

A short video of a patient being dragged on the floor in the corridors of a government hospital in Nizamabad by his attendants, allegedly due to a lack of stretchers, wheelchairs, and the hospital staff's negligence, went viral on Saturday sparking a row in Telangana.

Leaders like YSRTP president Y S Sharmila and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy tweeted the video, questioning the K Chandrasekhar Rao government's “tall claims” in the healthcare sector.

“Is this what you call Aarogya (healthy)Telangana? Is dragging patients on the floor corporate standard health care? Statements of Rs 11 thousand crore budget for health, but the administration cannot provide a wheelchair to patients,” Sharmila tweeted, along with an 11-second video.

The incident took place in the Nizamabad Government Hospital where the patient was brought on March 31.

“Atrocious! Is this the Telangana model KCR says is the role model for the nation?” Revanth also tweeted, stating the occurrence “a result of KCR's anarchic rule.”

Reacting to the reports, health minister Harish Rao ordered the director of medical education to conduct an immediate inquiry to find out the facts of the case.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Prathima Raj, hospital superintendent refuted the allegations of the health facility lacking patient aid equipment like stretchers and wheelchairs.

Stating that the patient's attendants - said to be parents - dragged him towards the lift even as a wheelchair was being brought, the official claimed that the staff responded promptly and stopped them.

Dr Raj said that action would be taken if any staff is found to be negligent in their duties.