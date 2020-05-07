21 contacts of COVID-19 positive RPF jawan quarantined

RPF jawan contracts COVID-19 in Chennai, 21 contacts quarantined in his native Shamli

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • May 07 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 21:10 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan has tested positive for COVID-19 while 21 people who he came in contact with have been quarantined in Shamli, an official said on Thursday.

The RPF jawan, a resident of Khodsama village in Shamli district, had left for Chennai on May 2 where he is currently posted, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

Out of the 21 people who have been quarantined, 13 are RPF jawans while eight others are his family members, including his parents and wife.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

DM Kaur told reporters here that the infected man's contacts were traced and isolated on receiving information that he had tested positive in Chennai.

The affected man had come on leave to his native village just before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. On the directives of the higher authorities, he joined the nearest RPF police station in Shamli. Later, he left for Chennai to join duty. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shamli
Coronavirus
COVID-19
RPF
Chennai
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 