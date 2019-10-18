Rs 10.5 crore missing in PMC bank's records: Report

The Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank's internal investigation team has revealed that a total of Rs 10.5 crore cash is missing from the bank's records, according to a report by The Times of India.

Multiple cheques - cheques amounting to over Rs 10 crore - were sent by HDIL and its related entities to former managing director Joy Thomas. The cheques were never deposited with the bank, yet the agencies had received the cash amount from Thomas, the investigation team discovered. Further, apart from these cheques, there is also no accounting for another Rs 50-55 lakh, according to the report.

An additional Rs 4,355 crore which the bank's officials had quoted earlier, has now amounted to over Rs 6,500 crore, the report said.

Joy Thomas was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Mumbai's Esplanade court for his alleged involvement in the Rs 4,355.43 crore scam.

PMC Bank director S Surjit Singh Arora has also been sent to police custody till October 22.

"The loan fraud amount has jumped to more than Rs 6,500 crore (from Rs 4,355 crore)," said an official.

The EOW may add the section for misappropriation of funds in the FIR, according to the report.