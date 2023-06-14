'Rs 15K cr set aside for development of 28L tribals'

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said that across 22,544 villages, over 28 lakh people from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) have been identified by the Centre, and an amount of Rs 15,000 crores have been set aside for the development of the tribal population.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Munda said that the amount of Rs 15,000 crores, which has been announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, will be set aside for implementation of the mission during 2023-24 to 2025-26 under Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes.

“The benefits of various schemes of line ministries have not adequately covered PVTG communities as they live in dispersed habitations in remote forests, mountains,” Munda said.

The tribal affairs ministry has appointed a nodal officer for each of the PVTG community and they are visiting their habitations to understand their requirements, he added.

Munda said that with a team of officers from the ministry, he visited the PVTG communities of Onges, Andamanese, Shompen and Zarawas in Andamans and interacted with them. The ministry also reviewed the work done by the UT administration for the welfare of these communities.